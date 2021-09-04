Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEOXF. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. downgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

OTCMKTS:AEOXF opened at $119.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.92. Aeroports de Paris has a 52-week low of $95.39 and a 52-week high of $154.50.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

