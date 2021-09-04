Agrello (DLT) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Agrello has a total market capitalization of $11.45 million and approximately $188,277.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Agrello has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Agrello coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Agrello

DLT is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 102,735,765 coins. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Buying and Selling Agrello

