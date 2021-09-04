Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Shares Down 10.9%

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD)’s stock price fell 10.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 2,774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 14,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.94.

Ainos Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIMD)

Ainos, Inc engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products. The company was founded in June 1984 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

