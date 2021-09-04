Aion 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.16 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $99.08 million and $9.16 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,988.66 or 1.00406953 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00048394 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.96 or 0.00953996 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.35 or 0.00502851 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008438 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.60 or 0.00344677 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00077150 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 495,413,647 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.