AIOZ Network (AIOZ) Price Up 31.1% This Week

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One AIOZ Network coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000727 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. AIOZ Network has a market cap of $37.57 million and $773,930.00 worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AIOZ Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00059865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00014984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00121898 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00175706 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00048149 BTC.

About AIOZ Network

AIOZ is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,966,376 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

Buying and Selling AIOZ Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIOZ Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AIOZ Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AIOZ Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AIOZ Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.