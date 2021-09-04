Akash Network Price Reaches $3.79 on Top Exchanges (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.79 or 0.00007590 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. Akash Network has a total market cap of $292.12 million and $1.14 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00065182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $75.65 or 0.00151452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.04 or 0.00190278 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.53 or 0.07839089 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,801.89 or 0.99705903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.41 or 0.00993840 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 155,319,800 coins and its circulating supply is 77,055,615 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.