Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Holdings Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,607 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Albertsons Companies worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACI. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 139.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI opened at $33.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.03. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

