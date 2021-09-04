Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $469.58 Million

Brokerages expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to post $469.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $451.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $488.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted sales of $376.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AQN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

AQN stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 210,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

