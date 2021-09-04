Algorand Hits One Day Volume of $264.39 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $4.22 billion and approximately $264.39 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00092505 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.91 or 0.00349871 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00012272 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00046275 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00015910 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,224.14 or 0.02462777 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,759,860,739 coins and its circulating supply is 3,520,841,973 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.