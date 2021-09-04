Alien Worlds (TLM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $169.56 Million

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 4th. Over the last week, Alien Worlds has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000684 BTC on exchanges. Alien Worlds has a total market cap of $312.29 million and $169.56 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00066123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.62 or 0.00141483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.22 or 0.00166725 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,972.62 or 0.07958402 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,889.38 or 0.99943936 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.22 or 0.00819799 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alien Worlds should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alien Worlds using one of the exchanges listed above.

