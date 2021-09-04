Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $13,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,020,000 after acquiring an additional 103,291 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,371,000 after acquiring an additional 25,316 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,072,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,475,000 after acquiring an additional 100,492 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,657 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

ALGN stock traded down $7.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $721.50. 356,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,171. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.44 and a 52-week high of $731.72. The company has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $663.17 and its 200-day moving average is $605.33.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

