All Sports (SOC) Trading Down 2.2% This Week

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. All Sports has a market cap of $24.68 million and $2.60 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00059839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015015 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00122229 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00048355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.97 or 0.00798768 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

