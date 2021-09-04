Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 26,800 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 248.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,831,000 after purchasing an additional 97,292 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,847,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 186,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 117,346 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KYMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $60.04 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $91.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.94. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.50.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $62,251.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,816.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $2,719,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 450,039 shares of company stock worth $26,061,882. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

