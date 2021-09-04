Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires New Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 57,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QS. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 7,794,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,814,000 after acquiring an additional 42,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,554,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,690,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,655,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

QS stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $132.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 62.45 and a quick ratio of 62.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.56.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 52,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $1,463,090.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,164,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 876,957 shares of company stock valued at $20,219,492.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QS shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

