Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires New Position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 433,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of Senseonics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Senseonics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 448,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 21,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SENS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

SENS stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $755,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 18,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $66,219.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,976,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,938,185.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 727,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,402. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

