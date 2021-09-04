Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 1,600 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of SiTime worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at $1,899,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SiTime by 1,779.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 98,203 shares in the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,440 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $4,328,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,198 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $366,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,066 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITM opened at $224.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.18. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $63.00 and a one year high of $228.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,615.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company’s revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SiTime in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.33.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

