Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 1,870 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Standex International worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Standex International during the first quarter valued at about $38,641,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Standex International by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,099,000 after purchasing an additional 109,942 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Standex International by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Standex International by 57.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 20,219 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,688 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $99.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.56. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $108.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Standex International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics. The Food Service Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of refrigeration, display merchandising and component pumps for the commercial food service and life sciences markets.

