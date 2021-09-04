Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 249,800 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 245.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 249,800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Tellurian worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tellurian by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,661,000 after buying an additional 1,908,814 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 49,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 18.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 535,177 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 49.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,568,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 844,672 shares during the period. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELL opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.37. Tellurian Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

