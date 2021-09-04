Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 4,280 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 506,946 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $9,442,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $50.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.40. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Russell Low sold 3,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $167,332.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $176,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,596 shares of company stock worth $2,010,515 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACLS. B. Riley raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

