Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys New Position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.
NASDAQ TSP opened at $43.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.26. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $79.84.
TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.
TuSimple Company Profile
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
