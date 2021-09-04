Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,433 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in B2Gold by 360.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in B2Gold by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get B2Gold alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

BTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.22.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.