Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,676 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.81% of Investar worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investar by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,544,000 after buying an additional 65,649 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Investar by 28.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 246,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in Investar by 109.4% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 91,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 47,845 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Investar during the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Investar by 48.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Investar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77. Investar Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $234.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Investar had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $25.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Robert Chris Jordan acquired 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $50,009.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.