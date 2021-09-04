Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of The E.W. Scripps worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in The E.W. Scripps by 5.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 575,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The E.W. Scripps by 1.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 581,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in The E.W. Scripps by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in The E.W. Scripps by 18.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 153,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 23,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in The E.W. Scripps by 74.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

SSP stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.10. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Huber Research raised shares of The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The E.W. Scripps Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

