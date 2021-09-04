Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.86 Million Stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 93.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of Castle Biosciences worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 265,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,202,000 after buying an additional 92,115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $76.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -78.36 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.33. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $38,652.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,301 shares of company stock valued at $11,225,025 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

