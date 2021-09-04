Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.05% of StepStone Group worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $48.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.54. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $49.53.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

