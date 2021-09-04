Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 616.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,170 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Tenneco worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 76,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 118.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 209,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 113,624 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth $480,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenneco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

NYSE TEN opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

