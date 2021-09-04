Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $1.89 Million in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Blink Charging as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -38.34 and a beta of 3.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.20.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLNK. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.