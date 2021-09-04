Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 183,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.26% of New Vista Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NVSA stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.66. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

New Vista Acquisition Company Profile

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

