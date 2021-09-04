Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New Investment in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 243,171 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Gevo as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEVO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gevo by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gevo by 3,462.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,247,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,014 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,392,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 667,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,232,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,525,000 after acquiring an additional 662,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

GEVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $6.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Gevo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative net margin of 4,297.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

