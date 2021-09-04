Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 2,170 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAFT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $80.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.80. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 19.01%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

