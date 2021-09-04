Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 2,410 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Inter Parfums worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 289.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 37,705 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $74.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.92. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

