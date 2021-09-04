Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 4,500 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of Sonic Automotive worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 7.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 51.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 42.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,394,000 after purchasing an additional 47,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.05. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $58.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average of $48.90.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAH. TheStreet upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.