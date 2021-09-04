Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 72,930 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 561.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,930 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.26% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 900,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after buying an additional 429,166 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,814,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $264,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,641.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $604,334. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $24.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.78 million, a P/E ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.23. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.