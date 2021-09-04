Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 81,271 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 304.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,271 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.08% of Organogenesis worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. 19.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on Organogenesis in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

In other Organogenesis news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 139,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $2,060,106.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,830.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $2,296,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 544,612 shares of company stock valued at $8,130,167 in the last ninety days. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.85.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

