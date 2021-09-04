Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 9,009 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,383,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,511 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,383,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,232,000 after purchasing an additional 242,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,615 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,240,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,854,000 after purchasing an additional 391,137 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.10. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

