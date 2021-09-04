Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases New Position in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.16% of First Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCAP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Capital by 72.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of First Capital by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,722 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,651 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Capital by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $42.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of -0.03. First Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $70.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.

