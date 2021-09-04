Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,140 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 19,030 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Archrock worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AROC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock in the first quarter worth about $106,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Archrock in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Archrock by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Archrock by 36.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $271,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AROC opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 2.20.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $195.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.24 million. On average, research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 126.09%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

