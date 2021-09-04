Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,129 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,798,000 after buying an additional 208,523 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 60.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after buying an additional 187,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,856,000 after purchasing an additional 54,818 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter worth $1,454,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 39,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

FDP opened at $32.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.72. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.56%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $57,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $348,529.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,798,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,695,391.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,146 shares of company stock worth $2,286,753 over the last 90 days. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

