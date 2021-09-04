Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 12,363 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,363 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth $115,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of INN opened at $9.15 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $973.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.41.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

