Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 40,018 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,018 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Kura Oncology worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,635,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,225,000 after acquiring an additional 389,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 117,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,241,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,363,000 after acquiring an additional 621,806 shares in the last quarter.

KURA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.76.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

