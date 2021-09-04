Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,152 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of EVO Payments worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVOP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

EVOP opened at $25.22 on Friday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1,260.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.93.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $50,287.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,857.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $264,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,721 shares of company stock worth $370,788 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

EVOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

