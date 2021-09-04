AllianceBlock Market Cap Hits $262.05 Million (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One AllianceBlock coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00002244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AllianceBlock has a market capitalization of $262.05 million and $8.59 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00059915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00014969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00121853 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.74 or 0.00801290 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00048243 BTC.

About AllianceBlock

ALBT is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock . AllianceBlock’s official website is allianceblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

Buying and Selling AllianceBlock

