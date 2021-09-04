AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Declares $0.38 Dividend

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.
Shares of NYSE NIE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.78. The company had a trading volume of 53,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,230. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.29. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $30.90.
About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
