AllSafe (ASAFE) Market Cap Reaches $292,793.48

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 4th. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $292,793.48 and approximately $16.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00058241 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000644 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

