AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Hits $0.0345 on Major Exchanges

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. AllSafe has a market cap of $315,498.78 and approximately $47.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00057476 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000638 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.