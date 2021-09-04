Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Trimmed by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.8% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $126,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $11.12 on Friday, hitting $2,895.50. The company had a trading volume of 955,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,801. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,714.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,423.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,449.71, for a total transaction of $171,479.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,359 shares of company stock valued at $327,455,709. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

