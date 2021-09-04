Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.9% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $9.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,874.79. 992,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,510. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,667.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,384.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.