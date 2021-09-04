Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.4% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covey Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $843,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,874.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,667.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,384.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

