Alphr finance (ALPHR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $67,012.00

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Alphr finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alphr finance has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. Alphr finance has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $67,012.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alphr finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00064650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.40 or 0.00154606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $94.05 or 0.00187872 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,874.82 or 0.07739880 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,008.02 or 0.99889971 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.13 or 0.00987009 BTC.

About Alphr finance

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Buying and Selling Alphr finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphr finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphr finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alphr finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphr finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.