Aluna.Social Hits One Day Trading Volume of $46,674.00 (ALN)

Aluna.Social (CURRENCY:ALN) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Aluna.Social coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges. Aluna.Social has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $46,674.00 worth of Aluna.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aluna.Social has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00059594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00015700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.73 or 0.00120201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.07 or 0.00799107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00047469 BTC.

Aluna.Social Profile

ALN is a coin. Aluna.Social’s total supply is 99,793,112 coins and its circulating supply is 21,506,668 coins. Aluna.Social’s official Twitter account is @AlunaSocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aluna.Social is a multi-exchange social trading terminal for cryptocurrency traders and investors. It combines a social network with an API trading platform integrated with top crypto exchanges, enabling copy trading features and public profiles featuring unforgeable trading performance and history. “

Aluna.Social Coin Trading

